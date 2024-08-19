'The first idea' - Regis Le Bris explains how Sunderland can build promotion push
Regis Le Bris says a collective desire to defend as a unit will be the bedrock of any Sunderland promotion push, not the attacking players.
Sunderland made a statement on Sunday, thrashing a highly fancied Sheffield Wednesday team 4-0 at the Stadium of light to go second in the fledgling Championship table.
An Eliezer Mayenda brace and set-piece goals from Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien provided the cutting edge, but what was really noticeable in the performance was the sheer ferocity with which Sunderland hunted down the ball then out of possession.
It was much improved from an already solid display on the opening day at Cardiff City, and Le Bris knows that if his players can produce it consistently, the attacking talent in the side will win them plenty of games this season.
"For us, the idea was very clear,” Le Bris told reporters after the game. “We have many talented players in this squad, but we need to create some strong foundations to play together and during this game this was the case, especially, the way we recovered the ball.
“We defended together, we tried to close the spaces and intercept the ball as high as possible. To be very compact, to be very strong. We felt the confidence inside the game.
"The first idea is to defend together, really. I know we have many qualities, for fast attacks for example, we have many strong players throughout the squad for this.
“So the game against Cardiff, for example, our high press wasn't good and our build up under pressure wasn't good.
“It's proof that the players were aware and very clear on the improvements they had to make this week. After this one, we have to find another step to reach.”
Sunderland face another big test next week, with league leaders Burnley the visitors to Wearside.