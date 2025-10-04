How to Watch Man Utd vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United and Sunderland will lock horns for the first time in almost nine years when they face one another in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Ex-United boss David Moyes was in the Sunderland dugout and Zlatan Ibrahimović was scoring for the Red Devils the last time these sides traded blows, with unthinkable changes having occurred for both clubs in the years that followed.
The last time Sunderland visited Old Trafford its mystic powers were already fading, but its reputation as an unconquerable fortress has completely dissipated since. United, who are currently nine places behind their weekend visitors, no longer stride out confidently in front of their own supporters.
Saturday’s duel between the struggling Red Devils and high-flying Black Cats promises to supply drama one way or another, with Ruben Amorim particularly desperate for victory as pressure continues to pile high on his shoulders heading into the October international break.
Can Sunderland heap more misery on the Portuguese coach? Here’s how you can find out by tuning into the action live.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Sunderland Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Neil Davies
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Sunderland on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch United’s clash with Sunderland live on TV due to the 3 p.m. kick-off blackout rule. No matches in this time slot are televised, with supporters forced to keep up with the action via audio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Manchester and talkSPORT.
Supporters in the United States have a myriad of platforms and channels to select from, including NBC, UNIVERSO and the USA Network. Those with a fuboTV subscription will be able to catch the match in the U.S. and Canada, too.
Canadian audiences can also access the fixture via DAZN and Amazon Prime Video, with the latter showing the match in Mexico alongside TNT Sports and HBO Max.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Not televised – Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Manchester, talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Man Utd and Sunderland?
United have the international break to recuperate and refocus after Saturday’s encounter, but they have an incredibly tough assignment on their return. The Red Devils travel to bitter rivals and reigning champions Liverpool in the Premier League on October 19, before finishing up the month with a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Sunderland also have just two matches in October after the trip to Old Trafford. The Black Cats host Wolverhampton Wanderers and then travel to Chelsea in the Premier League.
