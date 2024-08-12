'Unbelievable engine' - Dan Neil heaps praise on Sunderland summer recruit
Sunderland captain Dan Neil has praised new midfield partner Alan Browne, saying he knows from playing against him just how tough a midfield competitor he is.
Browne joined the Black Cats this summer on a free transfer from Preston North End, and he has very quickly made a positive impression.
He made his competitive debut on the right of a central midfield three in the 2-0 win over Cardiff. That game was Neil’s first since being appointed team captain, and he says he was very happy have have the Irishman alongside him in midfield rather than against him.
"Alan’s got an unbelievable engine, unbelievable legs," Neil said, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo.
"We knew that from when we played Preston previously. Every time we’ve come up against him, we’ve talked about the unbelievable engine he has.
“He’s a bit more of an experienced head in there as well, which helps us because me and Jobe are still young. We’ve got experience for our age, but Browney has been around for a long time.
“He’s a good leader on the pitch, and he’s got quality in possession as well. He did a few driving runs, and I thought him, Trai and Pat linked up really well on that right-hand side.
“I’m sure you’ll see more of that as the season goes on."
Neither Neil nor Browne are not expected to play when Sunderland go to the latter’s former club Preston in the EFL Cup this week.
Regis Le Bris has confirmed that he is planning to make wholesale changes for the game to give minutes and opportunities to fringe players.
That will likely result in a midfield three of Neil, Jobe Bellingham, and Browne becoming Pierre Ekwah, Adil Aouchiche, and Chris Rigg.