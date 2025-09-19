Sunderland continues on its adventure in the Premier League after securing its promotion from the Championship last season.

The Black Cats started their return to the top tier of English football in the best way, as they earned points in three of their first four league matches.

They started by defeating West Ham 3-0, then lost 0-2 to Burnley, then beat Brentford 2-1 and drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace.

Now, the team led by Regis Le Bris returns to the Stadium of Light not only to play an ordinary match, but it is a game that can be historic.

Why Sunderland can make history in Sunday's clash against Aston Villa

On Sunday, the 21st of September, Sunderland host Aston Villa at Wearside, on the occasion of the MD5 of the Premier League 2025-26.

If they win, the Cats could string together three consecutive home victories for the first time in their history in the top division, in the first three home matches of the season.

Sunderland, therefore, will have an additional motivation when facing this match against the team led by Unai Emery.

For this match, Villa could have significant absences, including that of their star midfielder Youri Tielemans. This represents a boost for the Cats.

Furthermore, Aston Villa comes into this match after a very negative streak, having conceded four goals in their first four matches and not scored a single one in this Premier League campaign, as per SofaScore.

The Sunderland-Villa clash will kick off at 2:00 pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

