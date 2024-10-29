Wilson Isidor: 'I've found my family at Sunderland'
Wilson Isidor says he has ‘found a family’ at Sunderland, and it’s helping him play like his hero Thierry Henry.
Isidor has been a huge hit with the Sunderland fans since joining on a season-long loan from Zenit St Petersburg.
He scored two goals in his first two starts for the Black Cats, both of which were poached from inside the penalty box.
The Frenchman then scored a brilliant solo effort against Hull, showing searing pace to carry the ball from inside his own half before producing a superb dinked finish.
The best was still to come, though, with his volleyed finish against Oxford helping Sunderland go five points clear at the top pf the Championship table.
There were shades of Henry in both the goal and the celebration, and he says that was very much by design.
“I’m the biggest fan of Thierry Henry so that’s why I wanted to celebrate like that,” Isidor told Sky Sports’ Kieth Downie. “Is it a goal Thierry would have been proud of? I think so!
“The Sunderland fans come up to me in the street and say: ‘you’re really good and we appreciate the way you play.’ This gives me a lot of confidence.
“It’s why I’m so involved with the team and it’s why I think I’ve found my family here. I’m playing freely and with a smile - that’s what’s making the difference.”
Isidor is expect to lead the line again for Sunderland when they travel to Loftus Road to face QPR in the Championship on Saturday.