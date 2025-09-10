Allisha Gray Opens Up About Getting Traded to Atlanta Dream
When Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover described acquiring star guard Allisha Gray back in 2023, he noted it as a "huge step for our organization."
Just two years later, the Atlanta Dream have set the regular season franchise record in wins with Gray and her co-star Rhyne Howard leading the way.
Padover didn't stop there, calling Gray "one of the best two-way guards in the world." Gray has certainly lived up to that comment.
Atlanta Has Been A Dream for Gray
In 2023, Gray's first year with the Dream, she averaged 17.1 points per game and was named a WNBA All-Star for the first time in her career. Since then, she has followed it up with two more elite seasons.
The Dream's superstar guard never averaged over 13.3 points per game in her six seasons with the Dallas Wings, and now, in three seasons with Atlanta, she has averaged 17.1 points in 2023, 15.6 points in 2024, and 18.6 points in 2025.
While Gray did win Rookie of the Year for the Wings in 2017, her best season as a professional has been in 2025, leading the Dream to a top-three seed in the WNBA.
When speaking on what Atlanta has meant to her career, Gray said, "coming to Atlanta is probably one of the best things that happened to my career...I always had goals of being an All-Star, being one of the top guards...I just knew if I can get to the right place and the right system it'll allow me to be one of the top players in the league."
Gray's Importance and Praise From Her Peers
First-year head coach Karl Smesko has seen Gray thrive in his new offensive system in 2025, and Gray even praised him for putting her in the "right spot" and for allowing her to be an "efficient player."
It is no surprise that the turning point for the Atlanta Dream came when they traded for Gray in 2023. It has led to a significant turnaround for the organization alongside Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner.
Gray's leadership role and two-way presence alongside fellow star Rhyne Howard are the key drivers for Atlanta's success, including its eventual playoff success as well.
With the Dream slated to be a top seed in the playoffs, it is not out of the question that they can make a deep playoff run, especially with the play of Gray, Howard, Jones, and Griner.
