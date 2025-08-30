Brittney Griner Makes WNBA History in Dream-Wings Game
Before the 2025 WNBA season, the Atlanta Dream took a chance on future Hall of Fame center Brittney Griner with a one-year contract, giving her a fresh start after spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury.
Griner became a WNBA legend in her time with the Mercury, being a nine-time All-Star, six-time All-WNBA, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time scoring champ, eight-time block champ, and one-time WNBA champion. Now, Griner is looking to make her mark on another franchise, but has not gotten as much opportunity to do so.
Griner's debut season in Atlanta
Through 33 appearances and 25 starts with the Dream, Griner has averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 21.6 minutes per game, which are all career-low marks for the legendary center. Even Griner's 51.2% shooting from the field is her second-lowest mark of her career, as she is simply struggling to make her mark in Atlanta.
On Friday night, however, the Dream are hosting the Dallas Wings, and Griner's impact has been felt. Coming off the bench for the ninth consecutive game, Griner dropped 11 points on 5-7 shooting from the field through the first three quarters, putting together an impressive performance, but also made history.
Griner reaches historic mark
With her third made field goal of Friday night, Griner passed legendary center Lisa Leslie for 13th place on the WNBA all-time field goal made list.
Via Atlanta Dream PR: "Brittney Griner has moved into 13th all-time in WNBA history for Field Goals Made. Griner, with 2,333 career FGM, surpasses Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie to continue climbing the league’s record books."
Griner, 34, has undoubtedly cemented herself as one of the best players in WNBA history, even getting noticed on "The W25," a list of the top 25 WNBA players of all time decided in 2021.
Passing Lisa Leslie, one of the argued GOATs of women's basketball, on any list is a feat in itself, and Griner continues to cement herself in that conversation as well. Griner is up to 2,335 field goals made and counting, and she now sits 50 field goals behind Tamika Catchings for 12th place.
