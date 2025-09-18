Details Emerge About Allisha Gray's Heated Exchange With Indiana Fever Fan
The playoff series between the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever has been testy, fiery, and full of energy through two games.
In Game 1, the Dream won at home, 80-68, behind their stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, who each scored 20 points.
The Dream defense, which has been a strong point all season, held the Fever to just 34.9 percent shooting, even though Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell had a game-high 27 points.
In Game 2, the Fever bounced back, dominating the Dream 77-60. They never trailed in the game after getting out to a big early lead, and while Atlanta held Indiana to under 40 percent shooting in Game 1, the Fever did the same to the Dream in Game 2.
Allisha Gray was in foul trouble the entirety of Game 2, which was a big talking point amongst WNBA fans after their loss, insinuating that the officiating was one-sided in favor of Indiana.
The Fan Incident
During the second game of the series in Indiana, there was an incident involving Allisha Gray and two fans sitting courtside away from play.
The two fans were escorted off the court by security after a verbal exchange in the fourth quarter, and while it is unclear what exactly was said, some fans have given their accounts of the situation.
"I was right there and they said nothing out of line. Gray overreacted. Security realized that and brought the fans back in. Let’s see what stories y’all make up who were not there," one fan replied.
They continued to say, "Gray was loafing after the no call. She was laying on the floor right in front of us while her teammates played 4 on 5 at the other end. Resulting in an open layup by Tash."
A Reddit account with the name @razorecon111 gave their personal account of the situation from being at the game, saying, “The guy in the black hat yelled to Lexie Hull who was running to guard Gray and said 'you're good Lex, she's not even trying anymore'. Gray lost her s*** and said some very nasty words to the guy and the people next to him.
"The guy did not say anything out of line whatsoever. They were let back shortly after. When asked what happened, he said they said it was protocol to remove the fan to allow the player to calm down. Gray had a bad night and there is no excuse for the things she said or the way she acted."
With the Dream heading into an elimination game at home, the last thing they want is a distraction or to give momentum back to the Fever, although they might already have with their blowout win.
Allisha Gray is going to need to be the star that she has been all season in Game 3, but with the rumors surrounding her incident courtside, will it be enough to throw her and the Dream off their mark?
