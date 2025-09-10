Rhyne Howard Makes WNBA History in Dream-Sun Game
In 2023, former Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright said star guard Rhyne Howard has a "quiet competitiveness that comes out when it needs to come out."
Now, in 2025, Howard is a three-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and the first player in WNBA history to record six blocks and six three-pointers in a single game.
For the Dream, she has meant everything. Alongside her co-star Allisha Gray, Atlanta broke the franchise record for regular season wins and are currently near the top of the WNBA standings as the season heads into the playoffs.
Howard Adds Another Record to Her Resumé
Look at the top five most three-pointers made in a single season in Dream history and it will seem repetitive. That is because Rhyne Howard holds four of the top five spots, with her teammate Allisha Gray at third with 95 three-pointers made this season.
Per Dream PR, "Rhyne Howard has reached 100 threes in just 33 games — the most in a single season in Dream history."
That is not the only accolade she earned in their recent game against the Sun. According to Dream PR, "In only her 4th season, Rhyne Howard joins elite company as the 9th player in WNBA history — and the first Dream player ever — to make 100 threes in a single season."
Howard's Season
Earlier in the 2025 season, Howard mentioned that she held herself to a high standard when competing night in and night out, saying, "I'm holding myself to a very, very high standard, and I feel like I haven't been performing as well as I like. Obviously, I'm shouldering a lot this year. But that's still no excuse for me. Just being able to have a game like this, All-Star voting just started, so if you needed any reason to vote for me, I feel like I gave you that tonight."
Averaging 17.6 points per game on a team that has completely turned around its play from the 2024 season should hold Howard in the mix for the best players in the WNBA.
Howard aims to turn the Dream into a powerhouse, encouraging fans to come out and support their team. Her play on the court, combined with the new additions to the Atlanta team, makes it easy for fans to do so.
As the Dream prepare for the playoffs, Howard, Gray, and the rest of the team now have what it takes to make a deep playoff run, with the mindset to back it up.
