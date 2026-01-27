Fever Star Aliyah Boston Continues to Draw Unwarranted Animosity at Unrivaled

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston is no stranger to drawing the ire of opponents. Of course, playing alongside Caitlin Clark on the WNBA's marquee team can put a target on one's back, but the animosity for Boston from on court foes also seems to go beyond just that.

The latest example comes from Unrivaled, where Boston was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul to the face by Brittney Griner. And when Griner was accused of being jealous of Boston by a fan online, she offered a blunt response:

"Why would I be jealous of someone when. I've played again Legends and Goats! She ain't got sh*t i want or ever want!"

It's understandable why Griner would take offense to the jealously accusation, but the reply wasn't exactly filled with respect for Boston.

And this comes on the heels of Boston's Phantom teammate Kelsey Plum pointing out her issues with the Fever center's screening techniques—which came after a win together in Unrivaled.

"I mean, I've been complaining all year about moving screens, and here we are," Plum said when asked how cool it is to get to play with Boston.

To be fair, Plum later praised Boston and appeared on her podcast with Candace Parker, but the remark still offered some insight into Boston's reputation around the league—one that seems out of line with the way Boston conducts and carries herself.

Boston's Fever Teammate Spoke on Her WNBA Perception

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) as she shoots during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boston's good natured demeanor certainly doesn't mean she isn't competitive on the court. And Boston clearly has gotten under the skin of opponents due to the way she battles for position and for her style of play away from the ball.

This helped lead to a fascinating matchup with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson where Boston held her own before the shorthanded Fever eventually succumbed to the eventual champion Aces in overtime of Game 5.

Wilson's former teammate in Las Vegas, and Boston's current one with the Fever, Sydney Colson confirmed that foes don't always see Boston through rose colored glasses.

Colson was a guest on the Post Moves podcast and had this to say:

"AB, as you know, people feel a way about AB in the league," Colson said. "And without me playing on a team with her, and getting to know her, her faith, the kind of person that she is.

"I'm the kind of person that I experience people for myself. I don't just listen to what other people say. I'll have stuff in mind, of course. I think it would be silly to not keep in mind what you've heard. But I have to experience what I have to experience," she added.

Clark and Boston Could Make Critics Mad in 2026

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to guard Lexie Hull (left) and forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Then there is Boston's close relationship with Clark. It's no secret that there is a bit of a Fever vs everybody mentality in the WNBA, with the attention Clark and Indiana receive making them a team to circle on the calendar.

This carries over for everyone on the roster, including Boston, who has never been shy about expressing her affinity for Clark.

Fortunately for the Fever duo, they are well positioned for a big 2026 together, assuming good health and a completed WNBA CBA.

This means opponents may continue to be mad at Boston, much to the delight of Fever fans.

