Caitlin Clark Makes All-WNBA First Team Look Routine

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has shown that All-WNBA First Team is basically her floor. The league announced the selections, and Clark was among the five chosen for the second time—meaning she has earned the honor in both her healthy seasons.

Clark was also All-WNBA First Team as a rookie. She played in only 13 games during her second professional season due to a bevy of injuries. But after battling to get back to 100% and dealing with a back ailment, she was mostly at full strength in 2026.

Clark finished third in scoring (22.3 points per game) and second in assists (8.3 per game). She also had her best shooting season and improved in several aspects, including midrange shooting, isolation scoring, and individual defense as the year progressed.

Clark had more 25+ point and 10+ assist games this season alone than any other player has had in their career.

Her selection was a no-brainer and only further proves how scary her ceiling can be. Clark should be considered the frontrunner for MVP next season if the Fever's new regime can construct the proper roster and playstyle around her.

Kelsey Mitchell Also Earns First Team Honors

Clark was not the only member of the Fever to make All-WNBA First Team. Her backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell joined her, with A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Olivia Miles rounding out the five.

Mitchell had perhaps the most efficient high-volume scoring season in WNBA history, recording the most total points ever in one year.

However, her future with the franchise remains an open question.

Will Mitchell and Clark Remain in Backcourt Together?

Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent and said she needs to be "selfish" when evaluating her options. She also made some waves when she shared how difficult dealing with the "flak" that comes from being Clark's teammate can be.

The single most important decision for the incoming general manager, who will replace the recently fired Amber Cox, revolves around Mitchell.

That includes figuring out how to build a complete roster under the salary cap if Mitchell returns, how to replace her if she leaves, and whether building around the offense-heavy backcourt duo is the right approach in the first place.

It will be fascinating to see how it plays out, but in the meantime, Clark and Mitchell took home deserved hardware for what they were able to accomplish in tandem during the 2026 season.