Caitlin Clark's Apparel Before Storm Game Has Fever Fans Feeling Hopeful

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is still sidelined with a groin injury, with no set timeline for return. Clark's absence will continue when the team faces off with the Seattle Storm Sunday afternoon.

However, the good news is the squad has found a stride with her out of the lineup. The Fever are winners of four straight and have managed to hold down the fort without Clark.

This is due to defense, the balanced offensive attack that has been spearheaded by Clark's All-Star teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, and the play of newcomers Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby.

Aari McDonald continues to shine 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bqx3tecozU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 2, 2025

McDonald has been a direct fill-in for Clark and the rhythm she and the rest of the team have found ease the pressure around rushing Clark's return and make the possibilities of what the newly deep team could look like when the star point guard is once again back in uniform tantalizing.

And beyond the good news that has come with Indiana's recent stretch of play, Fever fans took something else as a positive sign—the clothes Clark wore to the game in Seattle.

Caitlin Clark Shows Up in Practice Gear for Fever-Storm Game

A video posted by the WNBA's X account captured the Fever showing up for the contest against the Storm, with Clark notably donning basketball workout gear while carrying sneakers.

Of course, this doesn't actually tell us anything about her recovery process, but simply seeing her in hoops apparel is definitely encouraging—something many Fever fans took note of after seeing the clip.

"oh shes locked in," wrote one.

oh shes locked in pic.twitter.com/pYgsB8GZTl — correlation (@nosyone4) August 3, 2025

" 😈 coming 🔜," added another.

"Ohhhh it’s bout that time to remind people….," chimed in a third fan.

With the shared sentiment clearly being about the prospects of Clark returning to form on the floor before too long with the Fever.

Ohhhh it’s bout that time to remind people…. pic.twitter.com/3aGOWIW6Pa — Krysta (@Krysta____) August 3, 2025

Clark and the Fever would be wise to continue the cautious approach when it comes to her injury. Both making sure she doesn't suffer another setback and that when she does return to court she is the 100% version of herself that has captivated audiences should remain priorities.

Still, it's hard to argue against the hope expressed from Fever fans. With the team playing as well as it has of late even without Clark in the rotation, the ceiling of the squad is a scary proposition for the opposition.

And though it remains to be seen when, said hopefulness will turn into unbridled excitement upon seeing the contest that features Clark in full uniform and ready to finally make her return.

Recommended Reading: