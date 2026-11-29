Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams is coming off her best professional season after being crowned a WNBA champion, and it even included a WNBA Finals MVP award.

NBA star Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was in attendance to see the Valkyries clinch their first-ever title. He recently had Williams on his show, "The Draymond Green Show", where the two Bay Area ballers discussed the landscape of the league. When talking about who is the toughest to guard in the WNBA, Williams gave Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell her flowers and revealed what makes her one of the most unguardable players in the WNBA.

"Kelsey in ISO's or in transition because she's just so fast and so shifty and you have to respect her from all three levels is really hard," Williams said.

In the same episode with Williams, Green made a quick recruiting pitch for Mitchell, who would undoubtedly fit nicely into Golden State's quick, aggressive offensive style.

"Kelsey Mitchell is a free agent this year. I'm not in the W, so I ain't tampering, but Ballhalla is nice Kelsey Mitchell," Green said.

Gabby Williams on the toughest players in the WNBA to guard in ball screen and overall



"In a ball screen I would say Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Mitchell in ISO's or in transition cause she's just so fast and so shifty... But Chelsea in a ball screen cause if she's hot and you try to… pic.twitter.com/q4p07oojx0 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) November 29, 2026

Mitchell's scoring ability placed her in the middle of MVP conversations last season and would certainly make life easier for Williams as the Valkyries will look to make a strong run to defend their reign at the top.

Kelsey Mitchell is the WNBA's Most Coveted Free Agent

Despite the various moving parts within the Fever's front office, their offseason priority remains the same: Mitchell's status. This is the third offseason in a row she will be a free agent.

Although the Fever fell victim to a first-round exit in the playoffs, Mitchell set career highs in 3-point percentage (45.0%), scoring (24.7 ppg, second in the league behind only A'ja Wilson) and recorded a 27-game streak of 20-plus points. She also received her second career All-WNBA First Team nod and was honored with her fourth career All-Star selection.

Mitchell is likely on several teams' radars this offseason but signing her will undoubtedly come with a hefty price. The same will apply for the Fever, who can offer Mitchell the most money. However, the cap could get tight with that commitment, Aliyah Boston's contract, and with Caitlin Clark eligible for a max extension.

Clark and Mitchell made for the best backcourt tandem in the league last season, and Clark has made it very clear that she wants Mitchell back with the Fever in the past. But Mitchell will surely have plenty of suitors. Just ask Draymond Green.