I Toured the Indiana Fever's New Performance Center Site

The Indiana Fever will be playing to keep their season alive against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the best-of-three WNBA playoff series Tuesday evening. But before that contest tips off I got a chance to tour the site where the team will be practicing come 2027.

The state-of-the-art facility spans more than 100,000 square feet and will be chock-full of amenities.

The coolest thing to me was the individual player studios that will be inside the locker room, which will make it a shared and private space all at once.

This doors in the background will be individual player studios pic.twitter.com/wkveT5qEik — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) September 29, 2026

The facility also features a family care space, an outdoor dining area, a golf simulator, massage and sauna rooms, a salon, and even a podcast studio. So perhaps Fever stars Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham could potentially record episodes from there in the future.

Then of course there is the business aspect of things. There are two full courts with natural light on the second floor. And the facility also features workout and training rooms, and a recovery lounge with an underwater treadmill and hot and cold tubs.

Come along with me as I toured the new Indiana Fever performance center site pic.twitter.com/gOseHzqf2s — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) September 29, 2026

There will even be a portion that is open to the public, which Fever team President Kelly Krauskopf touted as the first of its kind. Krauskopf mentioned how the building should be an appealing aspect of the franchise for players, presumably when it comes to retaining their own free agents and possibly signing others outside the organization.

The Growth of Women's Basketball on Display

Indiana Fever President Kelly Krauskopf (left) walks through Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, where the basketball courts will be located inside the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Obviously the presence of superstar Caitlin Clark makes it a no-brainer to invest more into the franchise. Clark has helped not only elevate the Fever to marquee status, but has been the catalyst for the explosive growth of women's basketball.

Clark is under contract with Indiana for next season and has the option to sign a max extension under the new CBA's EPIC provision this offseason, a decision many will be watching closely.

Surely this facility the Fever are putting together will be well-received by her and all players who don the uniform in Indiana.

Because while the new $78 million building may still be under construction, it was easy to see the vision the Fever have for the facility, even while wearing construction goggles considering I was on a live construction site.

About to tour the Fever’s new performance center site pic.twitter.com/tEd1f5FGQc — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) September 29, 2026

For now, the Fever will be worried about the present, as Clark will play her first home playoff game in that do-or-die contest against the Aces later today.