Indiana Fever Finally at Full Strength for Sparks Matchup

The Indiana Fever started the 2026 season similarly to how last season ended: with a lengthy injury report.

Three-time All-Star Aliyah Boston was forced to miss some time during preseason, including the entirety of the first exhibition game, due to a lower leg injury. Boston has since returned to full activities and even put on a clinic in the Fever's season opener. So, all bodes well there, however, it doesn't end there.

Newly added forward Monique Billings sat out the season opener against the Dallas Wings due to an ankle injury sustained in the team's final preseason game. Billings had been limited in practice for the last several days leaving her status up in the air.

Lexie Hull played on a minutes restriction against Dallas after missing the entire preseason due to "nagging" hamstring tightness. Both are pivotal players and in the Fever's 107-104 loss to the Wings, their absence was certainly felt, as the depth of their bench was tested early.

However, some good news arrived for the Fever. Following the team's practice in Los Angeles, it was announced that they will have a clean injury report for their game against the Sparks.

Monique Billings and Lexie Hull Share Positive Injury Updates

While on-court at her alma-mater, Monique Billings appears ready to make her Fever debut. Her demeanor at the team's practice on the campus of UCLA was nothing but positive as she provided an update on her injury status to the media.

"I feel healthy, ready to go, and to be out there with my team," Billings said.

The 30-year-old veteran is expected to be in head coach Stephanie White's starting rotation, as predicted since she signed with the team during the off-season. She's looking to make an immediate impact in her return and help get the Fever in the win column. Billings' versatile style of play and contagious energy is expected to provide Indiana with a necessary boost, all while playing her first game of 2026 in her hometown.

As for Lexie Hull, her name was also not listed on the injury report, which should certainly give fans a sigh of relief given the nature of a hamstring injury. It cost Hull valuable playing minutes in preseason, but the Fever's staff made it clear that they are taking every necessary step to prevent re-aggravation of injuries and avoid putting players in a vulnerable position.

Hull appeared confident when talking about where her status currently stands.

"We still might be on a bit of a minute restriction but feel good to be out there. It's great to be back with the girls and get to play live," Hull said.

Their game against Los Angeles is just their second of the regular season, but it'll be the first opportunity for fans to see what the 2026 version of the Fever will look like at full strength.