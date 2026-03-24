Caitlin Clark’s 1-Word Reaction To Aliyah Boston’s Bikini Post Sparks Buzz

The Indiana Fever front office doesn't know what its roster will look like for the 2026 season. There are over 100 veterans who are set to become free agents, including former Fever players like Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull (the latter two of whom have spent their entire professional careers with Indiana).

But the Fever will still be in a better place than any other team once the WNBA free agency period opens in the middle of April. This is because they have Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston still under contract.

There's a strong case to be made that Clark and Boston are two of the 10 best players in the WNBA right now. The only other team that could claim to have another player in this group currently under contract is the Dallas Wings, with Paige Bueckers.

Not only does this already put the Fever's roster at an advantage, but other veteran players will want to play alongside Clark and Boston because of the way they complement each other on the court.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Aliyah Boston | David Butler II-Imagn Images

However, Fever fans might claim that the most important part of Clark and Boston's relationship isn't what takes place on the court. Rather, it's the strong bond they've built off of it, which manifests when these two can't seem to leave each other's sides at events.

Caitlin Clark’s Response To Aliyah Boston’s Bikini Photo Draws Attention

These two surely deal with some degree of separation anxiety during Indiana's offseason. Although Clark did make one trip to Miami to spend a brief time with several Fever players, including Boston, who picked up some injury at the end of her Unrivaled season.

The Fever's two superstars are presumably now back in Indianapolis together to prepare for the 2026 season. But Boston has taken advantage of better recent weather, which was shown with a March 24 Instagram post that showed several photos of her in a bikini.

"sunkissed🏝️," the post was captioned.

It's unclear where Boston is located, although it seems like she might be at some resort.

Regardless, the top comment is from Clark, who simply wrote, "Sexyyyyy".

Several other Fever players have commented, including Sydney Colson, who wrote, "🌴U out there with somebody or u dating the tree?🌴". Makayla Timpson added, "sheesh😮‍💨♥️".

One can't blame Boston for taking one final vacation before what's sure to be a long but exciting 2026 campaign for her, Clark, and whoever comprises the rest of Indiana's roster.