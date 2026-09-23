Sophie Cunningham Bounces Back in Familiar Role for Fever

Sophie Cunningham was essentially benched in the Indiana Fever's loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday. She played just seven minutes and was scoreless in the contest. Cunningham averages 22.4 minutes per game for Indiana.

However, despite her struggles, and coach Stephanie White's rotation decision, Cunningham was back in her regular role on Tuesday—to strong results.

She provided her regular punch off the bench and was rewarded with 29 minutes of run. Cunningham scored 11 points, knocking down 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc. She also provided hustle, energy, and moved the ball well in her time on the floor during the blowout win over the Minnesota Lynx.

This performance bodes well for the Fever's chances in the postseason, as Cunningham giving the team offense off the pine and meshing with the starters has been a winning formula for Indiana most of the year.

Sophie Cunningham Took Ownership After Turnaround

Cunningham spoke to the media after the game and started by pointing to how the team's ball movement in the first half was the best it had been all season, which was a spot-on assessment. She went on to praise the team defense and point out how the timing was good for the bounce-back given the playoffs are looming.

Cunningham then went into her own role and took ownership of needing to improve after the poor performance.

"I just wanted to go out there and do my job," Cunningham said.

"I'm used to just having to work through things. I could have had an attitude kind of, some would have, after the Washington game, but I had to get work, I had to look myself in the mirror. What can I do better?," she added, in citing her extra effort defensively.

Sophie post game presser pic.twitter.com/4AaCLNCWDr — KAYLA 🏀🔥 (@kbfever93) September 23, 2026

Coach White had singled out defense and rebounding as reasons for her reduced minutes in the game prior.

It was a pro response from Cunningham and she certainly answered the bell against the Lynx.

The Fever have one more game remaining in the regular season, also versus Minnesota on Thursday in Minneapolis. The Lynx have clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, while the Fever could still fall anywhere from 4-6.

Regardless of where they wind up, and who they match up with in the postseason, getting that kind of effort from Cunningham will be key to their chances of success as they attempt to win it all, starting when the first round begins Sunday.