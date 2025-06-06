Liberty Survive Jonquel Jones Injury in Win Over Mystics
Having lost their doctor, the New York Liberty had the right remedies to escape the nation's capital with another win.
In the wake of Jonquel Jones' early exit due to an ankle injury, Breanna Stewart put up a double-double while Sabrina Ionescu made history from deep in the Liberty's 86-78 victory over the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on Thursday.
Jones left Thursday's game after rolling her ankle on the landing of a first period shot attempt but the Liberty (8-0) had just enough to escape the young, spirited Mystics, who fell to New York at home for the second time in six days.
Stewart put up a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double while Ionescu struggled from the field (3-of-17) but became the Liberty's all-time leader in a successful three-pointers at 401 in her career, passing Crystal Robinson's long-standing franchise mark.
With Jones out, seafom reserves rose to the occasions: Rebekah Gardner was a team-best plus-14 in just over 12 minutes, Isabelle Harrison had a crowded box score with seven points, five rebounds, and two steals. Kennedy Burke scored all 12 of her points on a perfect 4-of-4 tally from three-point range.
The Liberty are back in action on Tuesday night when they return to Brooklyn to host the Chicago Sky (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). It'll be another emotion occasion at Barclays Center as Windy City veteran Courtney Vandersloot will receive the championship ring she received with the Liberty last season.
Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!
- WATCH: Sabrina Ionescu Sets Liberty, WNBA 3-Point Records
- Liberty Legend Praises Sabrina Ionescu's Passion
- Liberty Coach Moves Up In Local Longevity Rankings
- Liberty Assistant Receives Championship Ring
- Sabrina Ionescu Escapes Hairy Situation in Liberty Win
- Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Earn Historic Blowout of Connecticut