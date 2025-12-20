Liberty's New Partnership Focused on Community Empowerment

The New York Liberty and Ant International’s Alipay+, a leading cross-border fintech services platform headquartered in Singapore, have announced a new multiyear partnership designed to create meaningful social impact across New York City.

The announcement also comes just weeks after Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu was named a global ambassador for Ant International, Alipay+’s parent company, further emphasizing the growing relationship between the organizations.

We’re proud (and honestly, a bit thrilled) to welcome Sabrina Ionescu as the Global Brand Ambassador for Ant International.



Sabrina is a true superstar in the WNBA.



We are teaming up to expand inclusion for youth groups and communities everywhere. pic.twitter.com/87xEzNg5eu — WorldFirst (@WorldFirstLtd) December 9, 2025

At the center of the partnership is a shared commitment to community empowerment, environmental sustainability, and youth development. By combining the Liberty’s deep roots in New York City with Alipay+’s global expertise in digital innovation, the two organizations aim to deliver programs that strengthen neighborhoods, support young people, and promote more sustainable urban living.

“Our partnership with Alipay+ goes beyond the game,” said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. “Together, we are investing in the future of New York—its people, its environment, and its youth. Ant International’s commitment to community empowerment, sustainability and digital innovation makes them an ideal partner for our mission.”

INBOX: NEW YORK LIBERTY AND ANT INTERNATIONAL’S ALIPAY+ ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP



“Our partnership with Alipay+ goes beyond the game,” said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. “Together, we are investing in the future of New York—its people, its… pic.twitter.com/5rwVcApfMg — NYLFTV (@NYLibertyFanTV) December 19, 2025

Partnership Tip Off

The partnership will officially tip off next season at Barclays Center, where fans will see the collaboration come to life through in-arena branding, social media storytelling, and interactive community engagement initiatives. These activations are designed to amplify awareness and participation, ensuring that the impact of the partnership extends well beyond game days and into communities throughout the city.

"To us, the story of New York Liberty embodies the legendary New York spirit: one of incredible talent, passion, teamwork and perseverance,” said Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International. “These winning qualities echo strongly with the Alipay+ community, where young entrepreneurs and global institutions partner up to push the frontier of innovation for underserved communities and small businesses.”

Empowering Communities Through Digital Innovation

A key pillar of the partnership focuses on community empowerment. Alipay+ will work alongside the Liberty to provide resources and digital tools that help local communities build confidence, resilience, and economic opportunity. By leveraging fintech solutions and educational resources, the initiative aims to support individuals and small community groups as they navigate an increasingly digital world.

Advancing Environmental Sustainability

Sustainability is another cornerstone of the collaboration. Alipay+ will support the Liberty’s ongoing environmental efforts, including urban reforestation and conservation initiatives across New York City. One highlighted program is Threes for Trees, which plants trees for every three-pointer made by the Liberty during the season. The on-court success of stars like Ionescu turn into tangible environmental impact.

For every three the Libs make at home, one tree will be planted 🌳 We’re at 23 so far, let’s keep it going!🗽



Join us in keeping track 🔗 https://t.co/3xv3uojB2y



Presented by @nationalgridus pic.twitter.com/A29PJu7dhE — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 1, 2023

In addition, the partnership will back a community recycling initiative focused on collecting used shoes, with proceeds helping to refurbish public basketball courts. This effort not only reduces waste but also reinvests in shared community spaces that encourage healthy activity and social connection.

Investing in Youth Sports and Technology Skills

Another major focus area centers on youth development, particularly at the intersection of sports and technology. Alipay+ will support youth-focused sports programs alongside technology training initiatives, including workshops and clinics co-designed with local partners and tutors. These programs will emphasize digital skills, technology access, and financial literacy, helping to bridge the digital gap and inspire the next generation of leaders both on and off the court.

A Shared Vision for Impact

Together, the New York Liberty and Alipay+ are using the power of sport, technology, and community collaboration to drive positive change.

“We are honored to support the Liberty and look forward to learning from all other Liberty partners in its sustainability and youth programs,” said Feagan.

This multiyear partnership reflects a long-term vision. A vision where professional sports serve as a platform for empowerment, sustainability, and opportunity, creating lasting benefits for New York City and its future generations.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!