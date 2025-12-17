Liberty Star Guard Lands on Forbes List

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu continues to solidify her place among the most influential figures in sports, earning a spot on Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2025 list. Ionescu ranked No. 13 overall, bringing in $10.5 million in earnings, according to Forbes, as women’s sports hit new financial heights.

Forbes reported that the top 20 female athletes across all sports combined to earn $293 million in 2025, a 13% increase from 2024, underscoring the rapid commercial growth of women’s athletics.

One of the WNBA’s Top Earners

Ionescu is the second-highest paid WNBA player on the list, trailing only Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. She is also one of just three WNBA players to crack the top 20, highlighting her rare earning power in a league where off-court income often drives overall compensation.

According to Forbes, Ionescu earned $0.5 million on the court and an eye-popping $10 million off the court, reflecting her growing presence as a global brand.

A Big Year Beyond the Court

Despite the Liberty being eliminated in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs after winning a championship in 2024, Ionescu’s year was still a major success. The 28-year-old guard made her fourth straight All-WNBA team, won her second 3-point shootout and expanded her business portfolio significantly.

Ionescu added sponsorship deals with fintech company Ant International and Away luggage, joined the ownership group of NWSL club Bay FC, and appeared in two Super Bowl commercials for Michelob Ultra and Nike. Her Nike Sabrina signature shoe line has also become one of the brand’s most popular basketball models, further fueling her off-court earnings.

Nike Sabrina Line Continues to Dominate

A major driver of Ionescu’s off-court earnings has been the continued rise of her signature Nike basketball line, which has become one of the most worn and influential shoes in the sport. Nike is already planning the Sabrina 4, scheduled for a Fall 2026 release.

The popularity of the Nike Sabrina line extends well beyond the WNBA. During the 2024–25 NBA season, the Nike Sabrina 2 was the second most worn shoe in the league, trailing only the iconic Nike Kobe 6. That momentum has continued this season, with the Nike Sabrina 3 ranking as the sixth most worn shoe in the NBA, logging 3,395 minutes on court. The Sabrina 2 also remains heavily used, ranking 10th overall with 2,657 minutes played.

Nike’s investment in Ionescu has paid off across all levels of basketball, from youth and college players to NBA and WNBA stars. As Ionescu continues to rise commercially, the sustained dominance of her Nike line has cemented her status not only as one of the WNBA’s top players, but also as one of the most influential footwear figures in the game today.

Milestone Comes Amid Personal News

The Forbes recognition came on the same day news broke that Ionescu’s Southern California home was burglarized. Authorities said two suspects broke into the residence early this week, ransacked the home and stole several handbags valued at more than $60,000. Ionescu was not home at the time, and an investigation is ongoing.

A Face of Women’s Sports Growth

As women’s sports continue their financial surge, Ionescu’s presence on the Forbes list reflects both her elite play and her expanding influence beyond basketball. For the Liberty star, 2025 has been another reminder that her impact reaches far past the court.

