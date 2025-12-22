Liberty's Breanna Stewart Named Mist Captain

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart’s leadership legacy in Unrivaled continues to grow. For the second consecutive season, the two-time WNBA MVP has been named Captain of Mist Basketball Club as the league tips off its highly anticipated second season in the new year.

The announcement comes just days after Stewart was honored as Sports Illustrated’s Innovator of the Year as co-founder of Unrivaled. The recognition points up her impact far beyond the hardwood and Stewart continues to shape the future of women’s basketball.

Mist BC Roster

Mist BC’s lineup is headlined by some of the game’s most dynamic players and rising stars. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale brings instant offense and big-shot confidence, while Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton, fresh off being named WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year, adds defensive intensity and playmaking. In the frontcourt, Stewart is joined by Dallas Wings center Li Yueru, a first-year Unrivaled player whose size and skill add a new dimension inside.

The guard depth continues with Allisha Gray, the Atlanta Dream All-Star guard known for her efficiency and two-way impact. Rounding out the group is Minnesota Lynx center Alanna Smith, another first-year Unrivaled player and a familiar Finals rival of Stewart’s, now sharing the same locker room in Mist colors.

Familiar Leadership on the Sidelines

Guiding the team from the sideline is head coach Zach O’Brien, an assistant coach with the New York Liberty. O’Brien’s existing rapport with Stewart adds another layer of continuity, blending Liberty principles with the fast-paced, player-driven identity Unrivaled has cultivated.

“I was on the court with Zach earlier, and I just feel back to myself, which I'm happy about", Stewart said. "Everything is working together, like in a tangent, to just give me the rhythm that I need. So, I'm going to be confident going into Unrivaled and really just getting back to myself.”

Captain Beyond the Court

Stewart’s captaincy extends far beyond the court. She remains one of the most respected leaders in the New York Liberty locker room and serves as a vice president of the WNBA Players Association, where her voice continues to shape the future of the league. Off the floor, Stewart also leads in business, taking on captain-like roles in her ventures and using her platform to elevate women’s basketball globally.

Looking Ahead to Unrivaled Season Two

As Unrivaled enters its second season, Mist BC once again reflects Stewart’s imprint — competitive, collaborative, and ambitious. With a star-studded roster and a captain who embodies leadership in every arena, the Mist are poised to make another deep run when the league tips off in the new year.

