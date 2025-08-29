Liberty Star's Merch Gone in a New York Minute

It was a week to remember for New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. A week that included a return to court after injury, her birthday, and a new release. One that transcended the hardwood and expanded into streetwear. The 31-year-old forward officially launched her highly anticipated “I Love Stew York” collection on her birthday, and it was a runaway hit, with every item sold out just hours after release.

The three-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP rolled out her Stewie’s World merch line Wednesday morning, just weeks after teasing it with a custom Stew York snapback gifted to rapper Jadakiss and actor Jason Sudeikis. The caption read, “soooo, should I drop these?” - sent Liberty fans buzzing.

Stewart has made a habit of sharing her new gear with some of her favorite artists. She gifted a Stew York hat to rapper A Boogie, a frequent face courtside at Liberty games, and later posted a reel captioned “From Stew York to Highbridge,” showing the two, along with their children - posing for photos after the game.

Stewart also presented a hat to singer-songwriter Wale, an artist she has long admired. When asked to name a song she loves that people wouldn’t expect, Stewart once answered, “The Need to Know by Wale… I like Wale.”

After Liberty practice on Wednesday, Stewart confirmed her personal favorite item outside of the iconic snapback.

“My favorite piece is the blue Stew York tee. Like, I want something super, simple, clean,” Stewart said, referring to the Stew York Minute Tee.

Nickie Lee Rose



The “I Love Stew York” line included: The Original Stew York Hat, I Love Stew York Tee, Stew York Minute Tee, Weight of the City Hoodie. Within 10 minutes, the hat, was sold out. Shortly after the “Stew York Minute” tee was gone. By 5 p.m. ET, all items were officially sold out.

via Stewie's World website

Stewart expressed her gratitude via IG Stories and reassured fans that more stock will be made available soon. No new release date has been confirmed.

The perfectly timed debut on her birthday, combined with an organic buildup of fan anticipation was a statement of branding, identity, and connection with New York.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!