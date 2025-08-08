Liberty Hosts Special Pop-Up Event for Legends Weekend

The New York Liberty is celebrating the past, present, and future of Liberty basketball this weekend. On Saturday, August 9, the team will gather in the City at Union Square to commemorate Liberty greatness.

In celebration of Liberty Legends Weekend (Aug.8 - Aug.10), the Liberty and American Express are teaming up to host a flower shop- themed pop-up activation. The activations offer fans a unique opportunity to honor the legends who helped shape the franchise's legacy.

Liberty fans can swing by Union Square Plaza to participate in the heartfelt tribute to more than 20 Liberty Legends, who will be in attendance. As part of the experience, fans will be invited to "give their favorite players their flowers". Attendees can select flowers, write personal notes of appreciation, and build custom bouquets for past and present Liberty players. Each fan will also get to take a flower with them, representing the bond between the fans and the team.

One thing I love about the Liberty organization is their commitment to honoring the legends who paved the way! Not just for the Liberty, but for the entire W.



This is so Dope!



Fans who stop by the flower shop-themed activation will be invited to “give their favorite players… pic.twitter.com/6nQtvXqKXC — NYLFTV (@NYLibertyFanTV) August 8, 2025

The Union Square pop-up event kicks off a celebratory weekend, capped off in Sunday's Legends Weekend game at Barclays Center, when the defending champions host their rival Minnesota Lynx for the second time this season. The Liberty alumni will be honored on court for their lasting contributions to the franchise and growth of the WNBA.

The highlight of Sunday's game will be prior to tip-off when the Liberty induct four-time WNBA All-Star Tari Phillips into the Liberty Ring of Honor. Phillips becomes the eighth player to join this elite group of Liberty legends.

A Liberty legend is getting her flowers 💐



4x WNBA All-Star Tari Phillips will be inducted into the Liberty’s Ring of Honor this Sunday, becoming just the 8th member in franchise history.



From 2000–2004, Tari was a force helping lead us to 2 Finals appearances, setting records… pic.twitter.com/XWrGptbzoo — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) August 8, 2025

The Union Square pop-up is more than just a fan event - it's a celebration of legacy, gratitude, and the unbreakable bond between the Liberty and its community. The pop-up event will be at Union Square Plaza from 12:30pm - 2:30pm with Liberty legends making special appearances at 1:15pm.

