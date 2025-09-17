Liberty's Jonquel Jones Brews Up New Hobby

Brooklyn, NY - For Jonquel Jones, dominating the paint isn’t the only skill she’s working on this postseason. The New York Liberty star has recently found a new passion - coffee making. Whether at home or on the road, Jones has been perfecting her craft, lugging around a travel setup to make sure she never misses her daily fix.

On the court, she’s been as steady as ever. In Game 1, the Liberty stole one on the road behind Jones’ relentless work on the glass. She posted a game-high 12 rebounds to go with seven points, two assists, and three blocks. In the process, Jones grabbed her 150th postseason offensive rebound, passing Tamika Catchings for second all-time in league history. She also joined Breanna Stewart as the only Liberty players to log at least 10 playoff games with multiple blocks.

But off the court, she’s been grinding on something new.

Returning home from the road trip, JJ took to Instagram stories to share the ups and downs of her new hobby. From carefully weighing out beans to struggling with grind size, Jones gave fans a look at her brewing process. At one point she admitted things weren’t going smoothly.

“So I did not figure it out,” Jones laughed when asked about her early struggles. “I woke up this morning… I used my new espresso machine. I got a nice little shot, nothing crazy, and then I tried to use the new steam wand. It was my first time using it and milk just flew everywhere, it was all over the place.”

She didn’t give up, though. By game day morning, she was proudly posting her progress to Instagram: a celebratory “Finally,” followed by a photo of a latte captioned “not me steaming milk perfectly…. Coffee art coming next.” The final slide revealed her proudest creation yet - a Lavender Flat White.

For Jones, it’s not just about coffee. It’s about having an outlet in the midst of the postseason’s pressure cooker.

“It’s good to have a new hobby, especially during like, this time of the year where, like, it’s already super stressful,” Jones said. “You know, it’s the playoffs, you just know, like everything else is just more in hand. So, to have something like that to kind of take my mind off of it, it’s a little bit meditative, it’s kind of fun.”

If this new routine helps keep her calm and focused, Liberty fans will happily take it. After all, the 2024 Finals MVP seems to have found her perfect blend to help the Liberty repeat as WNBA champions.

