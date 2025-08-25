Liberty Finals MVP to Host Special Community Event

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) is teaming up with the New York Liberty to welcome 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones to a special story time at the Crown Heights Library on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Families, fans, and book lovers of all ages are invited to join the reigning Finals MVP and BPL librarians for an afternoon of reading, rhymes, songs, and arts and crafts. Jones will share a selection of her favorite books and help inspire young New Yorkers to explore the joy or reading.

Storytime just got legendary. Join @NYLiberty’s Jonquel Jones for books, rhymes, and crafts at Crown Heights Library this Wednesday, August 27 at 4pm. Bonus: sign up for our limited-edition New York Liberty library card! https://t.co/rHU9mQZPy5 pic.twitter.com/W1AqKvDtby — Brooklyn Public Library (@BKLYNlibrary) August 24, 2025

The event is part of a partnership between the Brooklyn Public Library and New York Liberty through Brooklyn Basketball, which supports BPL's Summer at the Library programming. Together, the library and Liberty are encouraging kids to keep reading all summer long.

As part of the special event, attendees will also have an opportunity to sign up for the limited-edition New York Liberty library card, featuring the beloved mascot, Ellie the Elephant. The card also, comes with an Ellie approved booklist to help readers discover their next read.

BPL and the Liberty will distribute 100,000 of these special cards while supplies last.

The story time with Jones is free and open to the public. Early arrival is encouraged as space will be limited.

The collaboration between the Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library combines championship basketball with community initiatives, offering young fans a chance to celebrate their favorite team and love for books.

Event Details:

- What: Storytime with Jonquel Jones, 2024 WNBA Finals MVP



- When: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.



- Where: Crown Heights Library, Brooklyn Public Library



- Sign up here: Storytime with JJ

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!