Liberty’s Natasha Cloud Celebrates Unrivaled Hometown Stop

Natasha Cloud has always worn her hometown pride on her sleeve. This week, the New York Liberty guard returned to her hometown, meeting fans at Love Park following the announcement that Unrivaled will play regular-season games in Philadelphia this winter.

"I'm really excited to be here on behalf of unrivaled more than anything, this is a league that has continued to set a precedent for women's basketball across the across the realm", Cloud said.

The offseason women’s basketball league, founded in 2023, announced its first-ever tour stop will take place Jan. 30 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, billed as “Philly is Unrivaled Presented by Xfinity.” Unrivaled' stop in Philadelphia will mark the league’s debut outside its Florida hub. Cloud, who plays for Phantom BC in the league, welcomed the news with a message of gratitude and shared her excitement.

"Philly is such like a special part of who I am. You truly are a product of your environment, and this city has raised me. It has made me into a dog." Cloud shared, "I have not played in Philly, since I played for Saint Joe’s."

Philly is very Unrivaled 💙 pic.twitter.com/vXayt6SskU — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) October 3, 2025

Cloud, a Broomall native, played in the Philadelphia Catholic League before playing for Saint Joseph’s University. She has since carved out a 10-year WNBA career, known for her defensive intensity and outspoken leadership. For Cloud, who has built her reputation as a vocal leader in the WNBA and in her community, it’s a chance to merge both her profession and her personal roots.

She said Philadelphia’s basketball identity mirrors the hard-nosed culture she has experienced in New York.

“I play for New York now... but our cities are so similar, and we create dogs. We get everything out the mud. Nothing came easy to us. There's no silver spoons here. All we know how to do is work, and that's how I show up on the court every single day. And that is a testament to the city, to everything that you have given to me to put me in the space that I'm in.”

Cloud’s leadership and connection to her roots continue to define the guard’s impact both on and off the floor. With January’s tour stop set, Cloud made clear that the opportunity goes beyond wins and losses. Cloud is aware of the timing and fully supports her comrades in the WNBA as they battle for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Unrivaled Basketball

"You already know what it is, we standing behind my good sis [Napheesa Collier], but from resources to opportunities to everything that we need to do just to be able to play sports and with being in the league 10 years, 10 years ago, that wasn't the thing. So I'm eternally grateful to be playing for unrivaled to not have to go overseas for eight months and be away from my family and be in situations that aren't necessarily safe to us. Shout out to my dog. BG [Britney Griner], welcome home."

When the Unrivaled spotlight hits Xfinity Mobile Arena this winter, Philadelphia fans won’t just see a league making history. They’ll see one of their own - Natasha Cloud - back where it all started. For Cloud, it will mark another milestone in a career rooted in both hometown pride and professional success.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!