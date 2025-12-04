Liberty Officially Announce New Head Coach Chris DeMarco

BROOKLYN - Tis the season for the New York Liberty to officially announce new head coach: Chris DeMarco, long-time Golden State Warriors assistant and player-development coach.

The announcement comes two weeks after ESPN Insider Shams Charania first reported the hire, but the Liberty’s formal release now sets the stage for a new era of basketball in Brooklyn as the team adds a decorated NBA assistant to lead from the sidelines.

DeMarco brings a Decorated Touch

DeMarco, 40, a native of Appleton, Wisconsin, arrives in New York after 14 seasons with the Warriors, including 11 as an assistant coach, contributing to the team’s titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Known for his strong relationships with players, his detail-oriented approach to skill work, and innovation on both sides of the ball, he now steps into one of the most high-profile roles in the WNBA.

“I’m incredibly honored to join the Liberty and proud to help carry forward the standard this franchise has set – excellence on the court and a strong connection to the community,” said Chris DeMarco, Head Coach, New York Liberty. “The chance to work with some of the greatest players in basketball, supported by an exceptional front office and ownership group, is the kind of opportunity every coach dreams of. I can’t wait to get started – building on the winning foundation and culture that make the New York Liberty so special.”

Leadership Backed by Front Office Confidence

It’s evident that New York’s front office isn’t merely chasing a second championship in three years — they’re committed to establishing a long-term foundation of sustained excellence and a winning culture.

“After a thorough search, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Chris DeMarco as our head coach,” said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. “Throughout the process, our goal was clear: identify a leader who could elevate our culture, implement elite-level systems, and bring a modern vision for how to guide this franchise forward on the court.”

Liberty Lean on Championship Pedigree

DeMarco, started his NBA journey with the Warriors in the video and scouting departments before moving into player development and working his way up as an assistant coach. Throughout his time there, the Warriors consistently ranked among the league’s toughest defensive teams, holding opponents to the second-lowest shot quality over the past decade, per Second Spectrum. Golden State also topped the NBA in net rating three different seasons and set the league’s all-time record with 73 wins in 2015–16.

Kolb said DeMarco’s championship background and adaptability made him an ideal fit for a team built to contend.

“He has seen firsthand what it takes to build a championship standard, and his clarity, adaptability, and player-development expertise will be invaluable as we strive to deliver the best version of the New York Liberty for our players, organization, and amazing fans," Kolb said.

Global Coaching Experience

DeMarco’s global experience is not just an asset, but a natural fit for the franchise’s evolving identity.

A Liberty team that prides itself on diversity in playing styles, cultures and perspectives.

In addition to his NBA experience, DeMarco has served as head coach of the Bahamas men’s national team since 2019, leading the group to a landmark win over Argentina in the 2024 Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament. He has also contributed to Basketball Without Borders Americas, mentoring top international prospects.

New York’s roster features standout players from around the world, including former MVP Jonquel Jones from the Bahamas, two-way player in Leonie Fiebich from Germany and crafty guard in Marine Johannes of France.

The Liberty have long embraced international influence as part of their foundation, and DeMarco’s experience coaching and developing players outside the U.S. gives him a unique understanding of how to integrate different basketball backgrounds into a cohesive system.

A New Chapter for New York

The Liberty are hoping DeMarco can bring a steady hand to a franchise built to win now. He becomes the Liberty’s 10th head coach in franchise history. The team will introduce him at a press conference next week at Barclays Center.

