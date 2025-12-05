Liberty Stars All In on New Coach

The New York Liberty this week named Chris DeMarco from the Golden State Warriors as the 10th head coach in franchise history, a hire that underscores a growing leaguewide trend of WNBA teams tapping into the NBA-to-WNBA coaching pipeline.

More than half of current WNBA head coaches have NBA experience, a shift that has sparked ongoing debate among fans about representation and opportunities within the league. Team officials and players, however, maintain that athletes are deeply involved in selecting who leads them.

In New York, the Liberty’s stars have offered full support for their new coach. The team posted welcome messages from stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, each expressing enthusiasm for the direction DeMarco is expected to bring.



Stewie Welcomes Coach DeMarco

Stewart is all in for her new coach. The last time fans saw Stewart in Seafoam was on the road in Phoenix, where she delivered a monstrous performance on one leg in a desperate bid to save the Liberty’s playoff hopes. In Game 3, playing through a sprained left MCL, Stewart finished with 30 points and nine rebounds. She scored all 14 of New York’s points in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short against the Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Still, she reassured fans she would be back.

This week, the Liberty officially introduced their new head coach and here’s what Stewart had to say.

“Welcome to New York. Welcome to the Liberty. The franchise and the city are really excited to have you. I’m excited to have you. I can’t wait to see all of the things that you bring from the NBA to our league.”

Stewart’s confidence in the Liberty’s decision was clear. She went on to say, “I know it’s a step in the right direction for your career as well, and we’re ready. I’m ready to get after it. There’s no place like New York, and I can’t wait for you to feel the energy every single day, every single night, and know that we’re working to get back to another championship. See you soon.”

Betnijah Welcomes Coach DeMarco

The last time Liberty fans saw Laney-Hamilton in Seafoam, the team was hoisting its first WNBA championship in franchise history. She averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists during the run. She was a huge X-factor in Game 2 of the Finals, dropping 20 points to help New York avoid falling into a 0–2 hole.

Later that offseason, Laney-Hamilton suffered a meniscus injury in her left knee while playing in Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league co-founded by Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier. She would go on to miss the entire 2025 WNBA season after undergoing knee surgery, which came with a 5–6 month recovery timetable.

Now, seven months post-op, Betnijah is back and it’s safe to say she can’t wait to get to work under her new coach.

“Just wanted to take the time to welcome you to the Liberty family. So happy to have you on board. Can’t wait for what’s next.”

Known for her defensive toughness and her ability to put the ball on the floor and create her own shot, Laney-Hamilton enters her fifth year in Seafoam with her third head coach. How DeMarco chooses to maximize her versatile skill set will be one of the more intriguing storylines this season.

Sabrina All In on Coach DeMarco

Sabrina Ionescu has been all in on the Liberty’s new hire. Before the move became official, she reportedly reached out to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — a strong signal of support from the franchise cornerstone and an encouraging sign for any coach stepping into such a high-profile role.

Ionescu even made the trip to Golden State to watch the Warriors play. Before tipoff, she met with Curry and her new coach on the sidelines. DeMarco and Ionescu were all smiles, with the coach sporting an all-white pair of Sabrina 3s and Curry preparing to play in Nike Sabrinas for the first time in his career. Since the announcement, Ionescu has been nothing short of enthusiastic — she even has a nickname for her new coach.

“Hey, CD, just want to say congratulations. I’m so excited to have you be our head coach. I can’t wait for you to get into Barclays Center and be able to be surrounded by our amazing fans and be a part of this organization. Can’t wait to get more wins. Let’s go.”

Start of a New Era Backed by the Ladies

Coach also has the full support of governor Clara Wu Tsai who sees the hiring as a momentous moment for the organization moving forward.

“Today marks an exciting next chapter for the New York Liberty,” said Clara Wu Tsai, Governor, New York Liberty. “Our commitment has always been to deliver world-class basketball and the best fan experience in Brooklyn, and that is why we continue to invest in attracting top talent across every area of our organization.”

Wu Tsai continued: “This coaching search was a unified and deeply collaborative process, and we were deliberate in finding a leader who shares our values and can elevate this storied franchise to the next level. Chris brings championship experience and an innovative perspective that align perfectly with our vision, and we are proud to welcome him to the Liberty family.”

DeMarco will be introduced at a press conference next week at Barclays Center. The unveiling will be followed by a visit to the Brooklyn Basketball Training Facility, where he will take part in a girls’ basketball clinic.

