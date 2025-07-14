Liberty Stars Ranked Top 5 By ESPN

Amidst several setbacks, a good bit beyond their control, in their first postseason championship defense, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart continue to carry the torch for the New York Liberty.

Stewart and Ionescu ranked in the top five of ESPN's ranking of the top 25 players midway through the 2025 season, rounding out the quintet at fourth and fifth respectively. New York was the only team to have two players in the top five and one of three (along with Indiana and Phoenix) to place two in the top 10.

Having recently introduced the latest edition of her "Harry Potter"-inspired sneakers, Stewart has shown off new brands of wizardry for the Liberty, averaging 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds along with 3.8 assists, tying the career-high she set in her metropolitan debut back in 2023.

May 18, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (l) and forward Breanna Stewart (r) prior to the game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Stewart's consistency is the foundation New York relies upon," ESPN's Michael Voepel wrote in the accompanyling analysis. "She has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. Her shooting percentage from beyond the arc (21 percent) could be better. But she is shooting 53.6 percent from two-point range and ranks in the top five in the league in win shares. If the Liberty repeat their title this season, Stewart will be a big reason."

Once again working alongside Stewart is Ionescu, the backcourt maven who recently became the Liberty's all-time leader in three-pointers. Ionescu is averaging a career-best in scoring at 18.8 and continues to hone in on her mid-range game.

"Ionescu is showing how her offense can take over a game when needed," ESPN's Kendra Andrews said in Ionescu's blurb. "As the Liberty have navigated an injury-riddled season, Ionescu's intensity and efficiency have been important to keeping New York on track."

Ionescu and Stewart's previous Finals foes top the list, with Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) and A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas) respectively lead the way while Alyssa Thomas round out the opening three.

Both Ionescu and Stewart will partake in this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, albeit on separate teams. They'll have one more collaboration on Wednesday when the Indiana Fever pay a visit (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox5).

