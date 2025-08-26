Liberty Updates Natasha Cloud's Injury Status

BROOKLYN—The New York Liberty offered further clarity as to why there was no Cloud coverage against the Connecticut Sun.

After an 81-79 victory over Connecticut at Barclays Center, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello revealed that she learned that guard Natasha Cloud had a "slight fracture" in her nose but that the backcourt threat was still expected to return in the Liberty's next showing on Thursday against Washington (7 p.m. ET, My9).

New York's Monday victory over Connecticut welcomed back some familiar faces, as Breanna Stewart returned to action after a 13-game absence while Sabrina Ionescu likewise stepped back in after missing the prior contest with a foot ailment.

But the shorthanded Liberty (23-15) was still missing Cloud, as well as depth stars Isabelle Harrison and Nyara Sabally as it worked through the final stretch of its season. Despite her absence, Harrison is likewise expected to be back soon after missing each of the last six games in concussion protocol while Sabally has not played since the return from the All-Star break and remains out indefinitely though she has donned practice gear on several recent occasions.

Cloud, a 2019 WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics, is in the midst of her first season as a New Yorker and has been a staple in the Liberty starting five since coming over in an offseason trade with Connecticut. She is averaging 10 points and 5.3 assists in 36 showings to date. She was originally listed as questionable for Monday's game before Brondello ruled her out during her pregame statements. Cloud was said to have sustained the injury during Saturday's loss in Atlanta.

New York perhaps missed some of Cloud's defense on Monday, which saw it get back in the win column after consecutive disappointments against Chicago and Atlanta.

The Liberty staved off the pesky Sun with Stewart back but Connecticut kept it interesting with various late runs and sterling deep shooting from shooting threats like Marina Mabrey and Aneesah Morrow. The duo united for seven three-pointers while Morrow put up an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double in defeat.

