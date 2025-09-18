Liberty Video Team Awarded for Playoff Hype Video

The New York Liberty is no stranger to raising the bar on the court and now, they've raised the bar on the screen. In this city, you’ve got to earn it. The pace is faster, the lights are brighter, and the noise never stops. It’s no wonder the Liberty’s playoff hype video from last year has a lasting impact on sports and culture.

At the 2025 New York Emmy Awards, the Liberty’s video team earned a Sports Emmy in the Sports Promotion (Single Spot) category for “New York Ain’t for Everybody,” a hype video narrated by singer-songwriter, Alicia Keys that premiered at the start of last year’s WNBA playoffs.

NEW YORK AIN’T FOR EVERYBODY 💯🗽



Narrated by: @aliciakeys 👑 pic.twitter.com/Erqx5GD7IH — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) September 22, 2024

When the video first debuted in September 2024, just as the Liberty were beginning their playoff run in front of more than 17,000 fans at Barclays Center, it wasn’t just a hype reel. It was a love letter. To the city. To the fans. To the unmistakable electricity that only New York brings. Keys’ unmistakable voice carried the anthem, weaving words over clips of game-day chaos, late-night lights, and the Liberty’s bold fight for a franchise-first WNBA championship.

The video team - Elvin Feratovic (Director), Shana Stephenson (Chief Brand Officer), Korey Moore (Jr. Video Producer), Jonathon Edmond, Matt Flores, Melissa Yang, Noah Lau, Josh Ni, and Jackie Schaefer - worked tirelessly behind the scenes to create something bigger than a highlight reel. Together, they crafted a cinematic portrait of the Liberty as more than a team: as the very embodiment of New York itself - competitive, bold, unapologetically loud.

The win marks another milestone in the Liberty’s mission to redefine how sports stories are told. Their content doesn’t just capture games; it captures moments, movements, and memories. For fans, seeing their passion reflected in Emmy-winning creative is yet another reminder that this team is building something lasting both on and off the court. The franchise has leaned into cultural touchpoints, blending basketball with music, art and the energy of its fan base to create content that extends far beyond the court.

