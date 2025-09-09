Full 2025 WNBA Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Times, & TV Channels
In just a few short weeks, the WNBA will crown its next champion and officially cap a 2025 season filled with CBA negotiations, chaotic livestreams and plenty of TikToks. But who will hoist the WNBA Championship Trophy when the time comes? Will it be the No. 1-seeded Lynx, whose standout forward Napheesa Collier is a strong contender for MVP? Will the Liberty, defending champs and No. 5 seed, pull off a back-to-back run? Or will another team, perhaps one that has yet to clinch a postseason berth, do the impossible?
The race officially begins Sunday, Sept. 14—but for a full schedule of postseason events, read on below:
When Do the 2025 WNBA Playoffs Start?
The first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs will begin Sunday, Sept. 14. The finals will start Friday, Oct. 3, and could run through Oct. 17 should the championship series go to a Game 7.
How are the WNBA Playoffs Structured?
The top eight teams in the league make the playoffs regardless of conference. After that, they are placed into an eight-team bracket. The first round of playoffs is a best-of-three series, while the semifinals are the best-of-five. The finals are best of seven for the first time in 2025.
As of this writing, the following teams have clinched a playoff berth: the Lynx, the Dream, the Aces, the Mercury, the Liberty, the Valkyries and the Fever. Only the Lynx and Liberty are locked into seeding at the moment.
Battling for the eighth and final spot are the Storm (22–21) and the Sparks (20–22). Should the Sparks lose vs. the Mercury on Tuesday night, they will be eliminated from contention.
Full 2025 WNBA Playoff Schedule
First Round
Sunday, Sept. 14
Game 1: 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 1: 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 1: 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 1: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Tuesday, Sept. 16
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 17
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Thursday, Sept. 18
Game 3 (if needed): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3 (if needed): 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Friday, Sept. 19
Game 3 (if needed): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3 (if needed): 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 21
Game 1: 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 1: 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Tuesday, Sept. 23
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Friday, Sept. 26
Game 3: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Sunday, Sept. 28
Game 4 (if needed): 1 or 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4 (if needed): 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Tuesday, Sept.30
Game 5 (if needed): TBD (TBD)
Game 5 (if needed): TBD (TBD)
Finals
Friday, Oct. 3
Game 1: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Sunday, Oct. 5
Game 2: 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Game 3: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Friday, Oct. 10
Game 4: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Saturday, Oct. 12
Game 5 (if needed): 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Wednesday, Oct. 15
Game 6 (if needed): 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Friday, Oct. 17
Game 7 (if needed): 8 p.m. (ESPN)