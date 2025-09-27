UConn's Geno Auriemma Makes Touching Napheesa Collier Statement
UConn's legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma, has always been known to be outspoken about his former players, giving them high praise as they move on from his program.
Napheesa Collier, the superstar and MVP candidate from the Minnesota Lynx, has been one of Auriemma's most recent success stories.
When she arrived in 2015 as a highly touted recruit, she showcased a high motor and an ability to be versatile on both ends of the floor.
During her four years with the Huskies, Collier and Auriemma reached four consecutive Final Fours, including a 2016 National Championship, with a trail of accolades as well.
Her collegiate resumé is spectacular, with a 2019 USBWA National Player of the Year award, two-time First Team All-American nomination, three-time First Team All-AAC, and becoming the only player in UConn history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 assists, 300 steals, and 200 blocks over her career.
Collier Receives a Heartfelt Message
Geno Auriemma spoke to The Washington Post about Collier's journey in the WNBA and had a positive message for his former player.
“There’s nothing that surprises me about her. And there’s nothing that’s going to stop her from getting what she wants...She’s a mom. She’s really, really smart. She’s beautiful. She’s talented. She’s articulate. She’s graceful in her game. She’s passionate. So when you say, ‘What are all the qualities that you would want in someone to be an example, to be a role model, to be a leader?’ You’d be hard-pressed to find somebody better than Pheesa.”
Collier finished her incredible UConn career 3rd all-time in scoring and 4th all-time in rebounds.
Collier's Transition to the WNBA
The Minnesota Lynx drafted Collier sixth overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and she made an immediate impact in her rookie season.
She earned 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game in her first season, establishing herself as one of the game's best young stars.
Now, in 2025, she is undeniably one of the three best players in the league, evolving her perimeter shooting, and has become the face of the Lynx franchise in the process.
Auriemma's comments on Collier show that her work ethic at UConn transferred seamlessly to the WNBA, turning her from a versatile forward in college to one of the most dynamic superstars in the WNBA on a title-contending team.
The Lynx are currently playing the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Semifinals, and the series is tied at 2-1, but Collier suffered a scary injury at the end of their Game 3 loss.
