Geno Auriemma Praises Former Player Before WNBA Finals G5: 'I Hope She Gets 50'
As Game 5 of the WNBA Finals approaches on Sunday night, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma will be beaming with pride, and rightfully so.
Auriemma has two former players at the center of the Finals battle: WNBA superstars Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx).
Who is Auriemma rooting for to pull out a victory in Game 5? Auriemma was interviewed over the weekend and not surprisingly revealed that he isn’t leaning in either direction.
“We’re in a tough spot,” Auriemma said. “I want the games to be great. I want Stewie to play great. I want ‘Phees to play great … I told the two of them, “I’m a winner either way”, whichever way this thing falls. So I’m just really proud to be watching the two of them go at it.”
The most interesting segment from Auriemma’s interview was his chastising of an anonymous WNBA MVP voter who left Stewart off of their ballot for this past season.
“I would like to meet whichever person didn’t vote Stewie as one of the top five players in the WNBA,” Auriemma said. “I would like to know who that person is … There are people that stupid actually covering our game …. It makes no sense. I hope she gets 50 tonight.”
You have to love the fierce loyalty and passion with which Auriemma defends his players.
No matter the outcome of the Liberty-Lynx clash, Sunday will be another historic night for not only the WNBA but for Auriemma and his illustrious program.
