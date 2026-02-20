Mercury's Bonner Takes On A Special Opponent
DeWanna Bonner is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players, and it all started back in 2009. She was drafted by the Mercury, and she was the fifth pick of that year's draft. She contributed right away, and she helped the team win a championship. She also won an award of her own, as she was named the Sixth Woman of the Year.
That was just the beginning for Bonner, and over the years, she has added more accolades to her resume. She spent her first 10 seasons with the Mercury, and after her third season, she became a starter.
After her seasons with the Mercury, she played for the Connecticut Sun, and after a brief stint with the Indiana Fever, she came back to Phoenix.
Bonner has done it all in her career, and she has even played against a special opponent. She has played against Erica McCall, who is her younger sister.
McCall was drafted by the Fever in 2017, and before that, she attended Stanford. In her first season with the Fever, she played 30 games. She averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Indiana met Phoenix right away in the 2017 season, and the Mercury beat the Fever 85-62. Brittney Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 32 points. She also had 10 rebounds and three blocks. The Mercury had three more players who scored at least 10 points, as Diana Taurasi had 13, Leilani Mitchell had 11 and Danielle Robinson had 10.
Bonner was not in action at that time, as she was out on maternity leave. However, her sister suited up for Indiana, and she had two points, two rebounds and a block off the bench. Candice Dupree was Indiana's leading scorer, and she had 14 points. Then, the Fever had two players who scored 11.
Bonner comes back, faces the Fever
The following year, Bonner returned to action, and when the Mercury met the Fever, the sisters competed. The Mercury veteran had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block. McCall had three rebounds in that game, and she also had two points and a steal.
The sisters met a few more times over the years, and after McCall's time with the Fever, she played for the Atlanta Dream, the Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics.
Phoenix's All-Star shared the court with her sister, and since then, a few more players have done the same.
