Mercury's Musa Represents Nigeria In the Olympics
The 2025 Phoenix Mercury roster had great talent, and some of their players joined the team on training camp deals. Monique Akoa Makani signed a training camp deal, and she went on to become one of the team's reliable starters.
Kathryn Westbeld and Lexi Held also signed training camp contracts, and they contributed to the team at different periods. The Mercury had another player who signed one of those deals, and she was later waived as Phoenix was getting ready to bring in a familiar face.
Murjanatu Musa was on the Mercury roster this year, and she played 12 games with them. She averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in that time, and her best performance was against the Golden State Valkyries. Musa had eight points and three rebounds in her team's 86-77 win.
Before her time with the Mercury, Musa played for Nigeria in the Olympics. She played well at that time, and in the team's game against Australia, she had 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Nigeria beat Australia 75-62 in that game.
Musa continued her journey, and in Nigeria's game against France, she had 14 points, nine rebounds and a steal. France picked up a 75-54 win over Nigeria in that game. Musa was the team's second-leading scorer, as Ezinne Kalu had 18.
Nigeria's next opponent was Canada, and Musa had another solid game. She had seven points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. This game was another win for Nigeria, as Musa's team beat Canada 79-70.
Musa and her team took on Team USA after that, and they ended up losing. A'ja Wilson led her team to victory, as she had 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jackie Young, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner also scored at least 10 points. Team USA continued to win, and in the end, the stars won gold.
Musa showcases her talent
That was Nigeria's final game, and Musa had seven points, four rebounds and an assist. She played well overall, as she averaged 9.8 points, six rebounds, 1.5 steals and an assist. Later on, Musa had some time to showcase her talents with the Mercury.
Phoenix had a good year, and Musa contributed during her time with the team. While she did not finish the season with them, she still made an impact, and in due time, she will get another chance to prove herself.
