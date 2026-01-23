Phoenix Continues To Find Talent In The Second Round
The Phoenix Mercury have had many draft picks over the years, and some of their best came from the second round. On top of finding an All-Star in Adrian Williams-Strong, the Mercury also found Leilani Mitchell.
Mitchell was their second-round pick in 2008, and while they traded her shortly after, she joined the Mercury later on. She had some solid seasons with them, and the best season of her career happened during her time in Phoenix. She averaged 12.8 points, four assists and three rebounds.
The exploration around Phoenix second-round picks continues, and it starts with what would become a difficult season.
Phoenix had three picks in the 2012 WNBA Draft, and after selecting Samantha Prahalis in the first round, the Mercury selected C’eira Ricketts.
Ricketts attended Arkansas, and in her four years, she averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists. She did not suit up for the Mercury despite being drafted by them.
Mercury find a star center in 2013
The following year, the Mercury did not have a second-round pick, but they drafted a star in the first round. They brought in Brittney Griner, as they received the first pick of that year's draft. They finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and that remains their worst season. Griner made an impact right away, and the Mercury were right back in the playoffs.
Phoenix's 2014 season was special, and in what was a dominant season, the Mercury won their third championship. Before that, the Mercury had three late picks in that year's draft. They had two second-round picks, and they brought in Tiffany Bias and Maggie Lucas.
Bias spent two years with the Mercury, and after that, she played for the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty. Lucas did not play for them, but she played for the Indiana Fever, the Atlanta Dream and the Wings.
When it comes to 2015 and 2016, the Mercury had second-round picks in both drafts. They drafted Alex Harden, and she played for them for two seasons. Then, they drafted Jillian Alleyne, and she did not play for them. However, she did spend time with the Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury's second-round picks have had different journeys, and for the ones who did play for them, they had a chance to shine.
