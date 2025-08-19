Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries Game Preview
The Phoenix Mercury are in the Bay Area, getting ready to take on the Golden State Valkyries, one of the league's biggest surprise stories this year. When the Valkyries picked up their 18th win against the Chicago Sky on Friday, they became the winningest expansion team in league history and they're currently in a playoff spot despite having lost Kayla Thornton, their leading scorer, for the season with an injury.
They're a scrappy, well-coached team that's a chore to play against, and they play in a packed house, in front of a raucous crowd every night. The Mercury saw just how hard it can be to win at Chase Center in July, when they barely scraped out a 78-77 victory. Both teams will have plenty at stake as they fight for playoff seeding.
Phoenix will likely have Monique Akoa Makani back in the lineup. She had a strong performance last time the teams faced off. Phoenix is 2-0 against Golden State so far this season.
Let's take a look at how the Valkyries match up with Phoenix.
Golden State's offense
As good as the Valkyries are, they're not known as one of the league's most explosive offenses. They average the fewest points in the paint per game in the league, they're tied for the fewest fast break points, they play at the league's slowest pace, and they have a pedestrian assist-to-turnover ratio. Add in the league's third-lowest three-point percentage and you get a team that's just 10th in offensive efficiency.
But, Golden State does excel at creating second chance opportunities. They have fifth-best offensive rebounding rate, and they play with grittiness and physicality. They're not completely devoid of shooting threats either. Veronica Burton has hit 38.2% of her threes this year and Tiffany Hayes has hit an excellent 40.8%, but it's Cecilia Zandalasini, at 44.6%, who is the most dangerous beyond the arc. If she gets hot, she can change a game's momentum quickly.
The Valkyries' Defense
The defensive end is another story entirely. The Valkyries have the league's fourth-best defensive rating and they are a pain to play against. They protect the defensive glass well, rebounding 71% of opponents' misses, and, while they don't pick up many steals and blocks, they lock down the interior, giving up the fewest points in the paint per game in the league.
Their defense is even more potent at home. At Chase Center, Golden State's opponents shoot just 38.7% from the field and 30.3% from three. Phoenix will have to be sharp on offense to win, because the Valkyries don't allow many easy buckets.
A Phoenix win would keep them in fourth place heading into a crucial rematch with the Las Vegas Aces, who are fighting to overtake the Mercury in the standings and secure home-court advantage in the playoffs.