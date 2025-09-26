How Phoenix's Stars Received Big Honor In 2020
The 2020 season was a year to remember. The entire world shut down, and sports were no exception. Things were different, and after a while, things slowly started to return.
The WNBA's season started later than it normally would, and it ended up being a shortened season. That season also took place in the "Wubble," which was an isolation zone similar to what the NBA ended up doing with their season.
Despite the circumstances, teams played well in that period, and the Phoenix Mercury were no exception. They finished the season with a record of 13-9, and they reached the playoffs.
Phoenix lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the second round, but overall, it was a successful season for the Mercury. Given the circumstances, it was a good year for the WNBA in general.
Two of the Mercury's stars were honored in that season, as they made the All-WNBA Second Team. Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins made the team that year, as both of them had strong seasons. Taurasi averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and a steal. Diggins averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
Diggins and Taurasi joined by Bonner
Outside of Diggins and Taurasi, DeWanna Bonner, Napheesa Collier and Myisha Hines-Allen were on that team as well. That was Bonner's first season with the Connecticut Sun, as the Mercury traded her before the start of the season. Years later, she would return to Phoenix, and she is helping them go for another championship.
The All-WNBA First Team consisted of A'ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Arike Ogunbowale. Those players also had great seasons, and they were stiff competition for the Mercury's stars.
That year was Taurasi's fourth time making the All-WNBA Second Team. She made it for the first time back in 2005, and then she made it in 2016 and 2017 before receiving the honor this time around. When it comes to the First Team, she was selected 10 times in her career.
For Diggins, that was her second time making that team, and she has made the First Team four times in her career.
Both players did great things for Phoenix, and despite the circumstances of that season, they played well and helped their team have a good year.
