Analyzing Sky's 2026 Free Agent Class
It's time.
Following one of their worst seasons since they first tipped off as a franchise in 2006, the Chicago Sky will have plenty to look out for as they enter one of their more crucial offseason periods in recent memory. Chicago general manager Jeff Pagliocca doubled down on the Sky's "win-now" mentality during his exit interview on Friday, meaning they'll either need to do what they can to retain some of their key components from this season or seek out others despite their gambles in the previous offseason. Either way, it will need to keep building and finding long-term options to pair with their young frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
The Sky will need to pick up the pieces after pushing their chips in on an early playoff run instead of riding out a delicate but tried-and-true rebuilding process. They enter the offseason with four players, including their young duo of Reese and Cardoso, under contract. Seven players are listed as unrestricted free agents, including one of the Sky's top scorers in guard Ariel Atkins. Who could be hitting the market during the offseason?
Free Agents
Unrestricted
Guards: Ariel Atkins, Courtney Vandersloot, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse, Rachel Banham
The Sky brought Atkins aboard in exchange for the 2025 draft pick that would end up becoming All-Star rookie guard Sonia Citron, a 2027 first-round pick swap and a 2027 second-rounder in a bold move last February. The 29-year-old guard averaged just over 13 points per game in the 34 matchups she started and played in this season. She highlighted her season with 30 points in a close August loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Vandersloot and Nurse joined the Sky towards the beginning of the year. Allen, who alternated between being a starter and coming off the bench this season, was acquired from the Connecticut Sun in early February. Banham averaged an inefficient nine points per game in her second season with the Sky, where she took on point guard responsibilities and started in 33 games.
Forwards: Michaela Onyenwere
Onyenwere returned to the Sky for a second year after joining the team in the 2024 Kahleah Copper trade. The 6-foot forward's versatility proved to be her calling card during Chicago's 2025 campaign, where she averaged just under six points per game. She may be a needed signee on a Sky squad that could use some consistent forward depth to pair with its youthful options.
Centers: Elizabeth Williams
Williams, a holdover from the final send-off period before the Sky officially began their rebuild, has played in three seasons and started in 64 games for Chicago. Though she took on more of a bench role this year, the 6-foot-3 big proved to be a much-needed bright spot in recent games. The 32-year-old's leadership on and off the court could be a reason to keep her on the roster for the time being.
Reserved
Guards: Sevgi Uzun
Uzun signed a rest-of-season contract in late July after playing in seven games with the Phoenix Mercury. The Turkish guard averaged about four points and just above 2.5 assists per game in the 18 games she took the floor for the Sky in this season. They do still have guard Hailey Van Lith's contract on the books, but will likely need to keep looking for their point guards of the future if they want to further elevate Reese and Cardoso.
