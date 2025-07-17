Why Candace Parker Was Wrong About Sky's Angel Reese
We’re all entitled to our opinions. None of us should be lambasted for it either. Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker, more than most, has earned the right to say what she wants and critique whoever she pleases. This time, it was Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
She isn't always right.
Recently, Parker was asked to rank several notable players in the W. It was pretty simple to follow. If she considered you the best of the best, Parker would place you in the S category, standing for special. Those who are great but not quite at the top of her rankings were placed in the A category. B and C categories were also there for players she viewed as lower on her totem pole.
Reese, from Parker’s point of view, was thrown in the C class.
By and large, Parker’s argument was littered with holes. Some of the girls were easy to rank. A’Ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart all deserved their S spot. From there, that’s when things got interesting.
Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu grabbed a spot in the A tier, but so did Caitlin Clark, despite her numbers being down across the board from the year before.
Next to Reese on Parker’s rankings was Cameron Brink, a player who has shown good potential but has only averaged 7.5 ppg and is currently out with a torn ACL.
Reese has a little bit of everything in her game. It isn’t the prettiest, but she can do it all. Over the last 7 games, she’s averaging 19.3 points and 14 rebounds. Also on the year, she’s dishing out 3.8 assists.
Interestingly enough, Reese plays the 4. Why does that matter? Well, this is what Parker had to say about that position while she was making her picks.
“The 4’s run the league, don’t ever forget that.”
Should Reese be placed next to A’Ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier? No, we won’t go that far. But to have her on a tier below rookie Paige Bueckers and on the same level as Brink feels like a slap in the face. Either that or a lack of doing your homework.
