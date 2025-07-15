Sky's Angel Reese Ranked Low by Candace Parker
If you asked Angel Reese where she belongs amongst the best players in the WNBA, she’s humble enough to avoid placing herself at the top. However, she might feel like she deserves a spot higher than the one Candace Parker recently gave her.
Parker’s breakdown was simple. Players were placed in a tier that was separated by letter grades S-D. If you were thrown into the S category, that meant you’re special. As for grades A-D, just think of it during your schooling days. We all strived for A’s and B’s and did our best to avoid the dreaded C and D range.
Parker took each player seriously and pontificated her reasoning behind where they were placed. Napheesa Collier, A’Ja Wilson, and Breanna Stewart grabbed a spot in Parker’s S tier. One spot below in the A tier was Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kelsey Plum. Next up was the B tier. That spot was occupied by Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. Finally, in the C column, Reese made an appearance next to Cameron Brink, who has averaged just 7.5 points in 15 games and is currently out with a torn ACL.
Reese, who’s averaging 14 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, is playing some of her best ball at the moment. But from a pure scoring standpoint, she isn’t known for her ability to light it up. That, in Parker’s opinion, is one of the reasons why the two-time All-Star isn’t ranked a bit higher on her list.
"I put her right at that C level,” Parker explained on Complex Sports. “I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to have the ability to carry your team. Be a one or two-option. I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year."
Luckily for Reese, she’s still in the early stages of her career. Also, over her last 7 games, her scoring is up, dropping 19.3 points a game. If she continues that up and adds a few more tricks to her bag, Parker may need to revisit her own list.
