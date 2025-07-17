Sky's Angel Reese's All-Star Status Questionable After Leg Injury
Team Collier may be forced to navigate All-Star weekend without one of their brightest stars. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Dream after suffering a leg injury, the extent of which remains undisclosed.
While the Sky have described the decision to bench her as precautionary, it raises significant concerns ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game, which tips off Saturday, July 19, in Indianapolis.
Reese, named an All-Star for the second straight year, has emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic frontcourt players in just her sophomore season. The former LSU standout has anchored a young Sky roster and has been a central figure in the team’s identity on both ends of the court.
This season, she’s averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Her work on the glass has been especially dominant, helping her reel off a WNBA-record streak of double-doubles. Monday’s game against Minnesota marked her ninth straight, adding to a rapidly growing list of early-career milestones.
While the Sky started the week with a Lynx 91-78 loss, Reese’s presence in the paint was felt once again, as she finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. She became the fastest player in league history to reach 40 career double-doubles earlier this month, doing so in just 54 games.
But as Chicago continues to battle for playoff positioning, and the WNBA prepares to spotlight its biggest stars in a nationally televised showcase, all eyes are now on Reese’s availability.
The Sky have not disclosed whether Reese will participate in All-Star weekend festivities, leaving her status for Saturday uncertain. Given the team’s level of cautiousness, it’s possible the 22-year-old could be held out of the exhibition entirely as a preventative measure, especially with Ariel Atkins also struggling with the injury bug. Chicago can’t afford to lose Reese this season with all of the production she offers the roster.
That would be a blow to both the league and fans, as fans have watched Reese grow into one of the most dominant young faces in the game. Her physicality in the paint has contributed to her role as a foundational piece in Chicago’s rebuild.
Still, with a long-term outlook in mind, the Sky are focused on ensuring their franchise cornerstone stays healthy for the stretch run. For now, Reese’s status remains day-to-day—uncertain, but not out of reach.
If she does return on time for the All-Star Game, she'll be riding in as one of the league's top performers at the forward position, and with an already solid sophomore season picking up more momentum.
Contributing to the intrigue is Indiana Fever guard and fellow two-time All-Star Caitlyn Clark, who is also listed as questionable for Saturday's game after reaggravating a groin injury in Tuesday's victory against the Suns.
With the WNBA All-Star Game just days away, Angel Reese's leg injury throws her participation into question. If the Sky decides to hold her out for precautionary reasons, it would be disappointing for the fans and the league but likely the correct long‑term choice for a player who has been at the forefront of Chicago's resurgence. As day‑to‑day updates roll in, all eyes will be on Reese — both for her potential All‑Star debut and as a barometer for the season ahead.
