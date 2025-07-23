Sky's Angel Reese on Brink of WNBA Suspension
Angel Reese’s sophomore season has already proved her to be one of the more dominant players in the paint. The Chicago Sky forward leads the league with 16 double-doubles — 10 consecutive — and continues to be a driving force for a team fighting to finish the season with a few more wins under their belt. But now, with the Sky having 21 games remaining in the season, Reese is only one technical foul away from being sidelined, per WNBA Underdog.
In Tuesday’s 91-68 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx, Reese was called for her seventh technical foul of the season, more than any player in the league. It’s an unfortunate milestone, not just because of the number, but because of how close it brings her to a one-game suspension.
Under league rules, a player is suspended for one game after their eighth technical foul. That threshold increased this year following the WNBA’s shift from a 44-game schedule to 40. Had the old rule still been in place, Reese would already be serving a suspension.
Her seven technicals have come in just 22 games. Reese plays with physicality and takes every opportunity to express it as she crashes the boards. That emotion has helped define her game and made her a standout presence in the league. It has also left little room for error down the stretch.
Reese has become central to everything the Sky do. She’s averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, ranking first in the league in total rebounds. Her double-double streak wasn’t enough to keep Chicago’s in the playoff picture; however, her dominance in the paint has made her one of the most valuable players in the league through the first half of the season and has given the Sky something to build around next season.
Losing her, even briefly, could carry consequences for a team that needs every win it can get. Chicago has already missed the playoff cut line and is entering the last half of the season needing something to inspire them. Reese’s impact is hard to replicate, and a suspension — even for a single game — could disrupt the Sky’s momentum.
For now, all eyes will be on how Reese manages the emotional side of her game. The Sky need her on the court, and Reese has shown she can thrive in the spotlight. But with one more technical triggering an automatic ban, the margin for error is gone.
