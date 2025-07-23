Sky's Angel Reese Happy for Some Help
Angel Reese is happy she’s getting some help.
As the second half of the season gets going, the Chicago Sky decided to bring in a new face. Marquesha Davis has officially signed a seven-day hardship contract offered to her by the Chicago Sky. Needless to say, Reese was grinning from ear to ear.
“Let’s get it Q!” Reese said on her X account shortly after the announcement.
Although Reese was all smiles, her new running mate didn’t step on the court last night as the Sky fell to the Minnesota Lynx by 23 points, digging their playoff hopes even further.
At face value, the addition of Davis may come across as head-scratching. She was recently waived by the New York Liberty and few can blame them. So far, her career hasn’t exactly panned out, averaging just 1.2 points and 0.2 assists per game during her rookie year. Those numbers got worse this year, as she’s averaging only 0.9 points and 0.1 assists a night.
The Sky aren’t paying attention to what she’s currently doing and are busy looking back at the player she once was. During her 2023-2024 season at Ole Miss, she dropped 14 points a night, leading to her being the 11th overall pick in the 2024 draft.
She’s now set to have a fresh start with a new squad. She’ll also have the chance to prove that her lackluster numbers in New York had more to do with fit as opposed to her actual talent.
For Reese, she’ll take all the help she can get. Her second year in the W has been terrific. Averages of 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds led to another All-Star selection. Even last night, she proved that she isn’t slowing down or getting complacent, dropping 11 points and snatching 11 boards off the glass.
If Davis can pick up the offense quickly and show that she belongs out there, the Sky could have another young building piece to move forward with.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!