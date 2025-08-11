Sky Rookie Putting In Extra Work
When Hailey Van Lith was originally drafted, we’re pretty sure she didn’t envision things playing out like this.
She was ready for the workload coming her way, even if she wasn’t expected to start. Still, Van Lith was happy to sit back and learn behind Courtney Vandersloot. However, even after she went down with a torn ACL, Van Lith spends more time cheering for her teammates from the sidelines.
Instead of complaining and wondering what she can do to get on the court, Van Lith is putting in some extra work.
Her after-hours assignments haven’t paid off just yet, but the former 11th overall pick is staying ready. And while head coach Tyler Marsh still isn’t sold, Van Lith is making the most of her limited opportunities.
This past weekend, the Chicago Sky were never truly in the game against the Indiana Fever. But in the past, even when games got completely out of hand, Marsh would play Van Lith just a few seconds. This time around, he gave her 15 minutes. As a result, she was more than solid, dropping six points and three assists.
If you aren’t familiar with her game, simply take a look at the work she was putting in during her time in college.
In five seasons, she averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 assists, and shot 42.2% from the field. She also started all 172 games she played in.
It’s been a rough transition to the pros for the rook. Rougher than most of her fellow highly drafted first-round picks. With the Sky’s season up in flames and a handful of their impactful players on the sidelines, Van Lith may have an opportunity to crack the end-of-year rotation. If she doesn’t, however, 2026 could get even worse for her.
Vandersloot will likely be back at that point, and the Sky, if they continue to lose, will have a top-four pick with a chance to have the number one overall selection. Ironically enough, getting the number one pick might be exactly what they need, considering their lack of guard depth.
If Van Lith can continue to put in OT after practice and games, the Sky may finally view her as their point guard of the future. Still, that would ultimately take more time and trust.
