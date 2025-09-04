Two Takeaways from Sky's Key Victory vs. Sun
The Chicago Sky earned their 10th win of the year with an 88-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Chicago tied the regular-season series at two games apiece with better ball movement and a bold approach on defense.
Five Sky players ended the key matchup with double-digit points as an even scoring night led them to their highest scoring outing since their last win, a victory over the reigning WNBA champs in the New York Liberty. Center Kamilla Cardoso took the spotlight and the team's Player of the Game as she used her prowess in the paint to notch 16 points and swat three shots. Sun center Tina Charles and guard Saniya Rivers combined for just over half of Connecticut's points with 35.
Pedal to the Metal
The Sky rarely took their foot off the gas as they used a roaring start to claim a lead they would never lose.
Chicago swarmed the Sun in the paint behind the efforts of Cardoso, who expertly worked as a roller to score three straight buckets to kick things off. While it started to slow down in the second quarter, it found enough of a second wind to keep things steady and close things out with a consistent long-range attack and 14 assists in the second half. A rejuvenated Sky squad will need to continue playing with a purpose as they take on two playoff contenders while rounding out their regular season schedule.
The Brave and the Bold
If anything, the Sky's most recent win taught them fortune can often favor the bold.
Even as it used more routine looks to light a spark on offense, it stayed ahead with tough drives, crafty passes and plenty of motion. Chicago's energy paved the way to winning the numbers game across the board as it outpaced the Sun in seemingly every category. It used solid reads and well-timed steals to force 18 turnovers, or about the second-highest mark from a Sky opponent this season. The Sky ended the night with 22 points off turnovers to the Sun's nine, a night-and-day difference from their average of 11 per game this season. Staying aggressive within their limits will be key in deterring some of the league's better offenses, which will put them to the test before wrapping things up next week.
The Sky will move on to face the Indiana Fever at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Friday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on ION.
