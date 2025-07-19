Sky's Angel Reese Praises First Time All-Star
This year's All-Star game being in Indiana has been a gift and a curse.
On one end, Caitlin Clark is the hometown hero. On the other end, a bothersome and persistent groin injury is keeping her out of the festivities.
Losing out on Clark was a blow to the W, but the league needed to find someone worthy to replace her.
In steps Brittney Sykes.
Before heading into her ninth season, Sykes was viewed as a defensive gem on the court. She’s made four All-Defensive teams, is a two-time steals champ and finished in the top three for Defensive Player of the Year twice.
Her offense was never eye-catching, but it was more than respectable. This year, she’s still defending like a mad woman, but she’s putting the ball in the hoop like never before, averaging 17.1 points a night.
Watching Sykes get selected to her first All-Star game at the age of 31 has Angel Reese smiling like a proud mom looking at her child blossom.
“I’m really happy, even though she’s on the other team, for Brittney Sykes, because she deserves this moment,” Reese said on a video posted by the Chicago Sky’s X account.
Leading the Washington Mystics in both points and assists is one thing, but making them a respectable squad is something else entirely.
In 2024, the Mystics were far from contender status, finishing the year at 14-26. We aren’t saying they're title threats, but at 11-11, if the playoffs started today, they’d hold the number seven spot.
Reese, who’s a two-time All-Star, doesn’t want Sykes to keep her head down just because she was picked as a replacement. In her eyes, the talented guard has always been worthy of being an All-Star; it just took a little while for the rest of the league to take notice.
“I texted her a couple of days ago and told her, 'You deserve to be here.’ Delayed, not denied,” Reese continued. “I’m really happy for her.”
