Sky's Angel Reese Reacts to Bears QB’s Nail Art
Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese heaped praise on the Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for his contribution to a positive cause.
Williams painted his nails with the suicide prevention logo and colors for their 2025 NFL season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. On his right hand, the suicide prevention ribbon was on the middle finger's nail, and purple and green colors were on the adjacent fingers.
His left hand featured the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline across his three nails. World Suicide Prevention Day has been observed on Wednesday, September 10, since 2003, and the entire month of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Reese reposted The Sporting News' post on X to share her reaction to Williams' nail art for the cause.
"Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails & she KILLED it! So proud! ❣️" Reese wrote.
Jeimy Lemus is the artist behind the nail art, and she also does nail art for the two-time WNBA All-Star. She thanked the Bears QB for trusting her with the work. The Bears, unfortunately, suffered a heartbreaking loss as J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings scripted a comeback despite being down 6-17 at the end of the third quarter.
Reese has missed her last two games for the Sky. She was suspended for the game against the Fever after an eighth technical foul was issued during Chicago's win against the Connecticut Sun on Thursday.
The 2024 rookie made some controversial comments about her teammates in the post match conference. She was not satisfied with the team's performance this year and urged the team to attract better players in the offseason. She even said that she might have to move in a different direction if things don't go her way.
Although Reese apologized for her comments, the Sky released a statement announcing a half-game suspension for the superstar. The 23-year-old missed the entire game and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Las Vegas Aces due to a back issue. The Sky are 12th in the league with a 10-32 record and are out of the playoff race.
