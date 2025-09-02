Angel Reese Wants All-Star Guard on Sky
Angel Reese loves what the Chicago Sky are building, but that won’t stop her from using her voice and platform to lure big-time players to Chicago.
“I wanna play with the best,” Reese recently told a group of reporters.
The Sky’s season is coming to an end. And, unfortunately for them, they won’t be making a trip to the postseason. For the remainder of the year, they’ll be fighting to reach the double-digit mark in the win column, but if their recent form says anything, it isn’t likely.
For the most part, franchises and their front office personnel handle the recruiting, but this offseason will be different, as Reese plans to fully assist her squad in signing new players.
In terms of who’s available, a boatload of stars will be hitting free agency. Reese, of course, knows the landscape. She also knows who she would like to play with.
“I would love for Kah (Kahleah Copper) to come back to Chicago and try to recruit,” Reese continued.
It’s ironic, Copper spent seven of her first eight years with the Sky. During her time there, she fully reached her potential. She was selected to three All-Star games, helped them win it all in 2021, and was named Finals MVP. Interestingly enough, Reese arrived in Chicago one year after Copper left.
At the time, Reese watched in awe as a high schooler and college ball player as Copper lit teams up. To a certain extent, Reese can’t believe she doesn’t have her for a teammate. Although she’s now 31, she still has plenty left in the tank.
On a nightly basis, the former four-time All-Star is giving the Phoenix Mercury crowd something to cheer about. She’s also giving the rest of the league hell, including against Reese and her Sky.
Just a few short days ago, Copper gave it to her former team, dropping 28 points on better than 50% shooting.
Reese loves Copper’s game, but she also loves her as a person. If the Sky were able to bring her back into the fold, she’ll be sporting the biggest smile. A reunion, though, is the furthest thing from Copper’s mind. The Mercury are getting themselves ready for a playoff run, something Reese envies.
Still, even though she wishes she could share in the postseason activities, Reese wishes Copper nothing but the best.
“Me and her relationship has grown. I’m really happy for her.”
